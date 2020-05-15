Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

4/30/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/25/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

