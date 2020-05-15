Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/5/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

4/8/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

