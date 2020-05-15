Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI):

5/4/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/30/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian National declined more than 7% in a year, mainly due to sluggish freight demand, which is hurting freight revenues (accounts for more than 90% of the top line). The coronavirus outbreak is a further setback and hurt first-quarter 2020 results due to network disruptions. Overall volumes decreased 6% in the quarter due to double-digit declines in the intermodal and automotive sectors. High debt levels are also worrisome. However, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) ratio improved in the first quarter, mainly due to low fuel costs. We are also positive about the company's buyout of TransX, which bolstered its supply chain and intermodal businesses across North America. The company’s efforts to add shareholder value are appreciative too.Type a messa”

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $89.00.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/19/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

4/17/2020 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $89.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $93.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,663,000 after buying an additional 437,438 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,626,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,217,000 after acquiring an additional 363,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.