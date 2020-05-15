Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

5/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

5/4/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/16/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/9/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

3/30/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

