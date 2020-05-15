Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ: OCSI):

5/12/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

5/9/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

5/2/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

4/30/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

4/22/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

4/21/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

4/16/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

4/15/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

4/2/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Oaktree Strategic Income was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income Co alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

In related news, Director Richard Ruben bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,667 shares in the company, valued at $312,322.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,580.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSI. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.