Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 345 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up $13.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $767.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.90 and its 200 day moving average is $438.67. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $250.04 and a 1-year high of $770.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $616.52.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.