Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 117,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,991,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.