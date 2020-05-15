Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 668.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,294,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,753,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,910,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,409,000 after buying an additional 188,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,185,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

