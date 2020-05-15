Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $169,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,331,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,712,980. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.