Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for about 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

