Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

BX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

