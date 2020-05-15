Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. 3,066,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,433,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

