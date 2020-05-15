Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 783,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

