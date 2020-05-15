Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $125.45. 283,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

