Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 1,027,076 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $4,169,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Harrington bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $142,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,826.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.16. Parsons Corp has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Parsons had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

