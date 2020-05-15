Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 6,902 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.80. 1,272,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.59.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.