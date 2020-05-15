Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 51,587,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

