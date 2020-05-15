Welltower (WELL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):

5/7/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/1/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

4/29/2020 – Welltower had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/23/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Welltower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $65.00.

3/23/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Welltower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

