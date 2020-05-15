Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Wendys alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 4,942,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.