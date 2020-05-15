Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.05 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 518.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 122,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.