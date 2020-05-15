Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,713 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 27.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 38.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 43.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

HIX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 179,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,174. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.