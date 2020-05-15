Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.76 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $17.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of WRK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 565,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,234 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Westrock by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Westrock by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

