Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

