Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

MO opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

