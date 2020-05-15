WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, DDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. WeTrust has a market cap of $673,212.95 and $356.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.02008341 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00087677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

