Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $6,633,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 261,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,157. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.