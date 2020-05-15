Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Issues Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFCF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 57,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Where Food Comes From has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Where Food Comes From from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

