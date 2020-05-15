WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.18 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LBank, EXX and ZB.COM. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $45.68 million and $3.28 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, EXX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.