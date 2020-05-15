Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

WSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of WSR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $214.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at $14,854,767.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Whitestone REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,760,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Whitestone REIT by 284.4% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 978,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 724,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

