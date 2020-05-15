WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million.

WYY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,003. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

