WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) PT Raised to $0.75

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $0.70 to $0.75 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WYY stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 342,197 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.