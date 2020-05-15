William Blair Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

PODD traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $204.74. The stock had a trading volume of 298,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,632. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.39 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,564.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

