William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Genpact in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

G traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 705,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 51,294 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,713,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,428,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after buying an additional 1,732,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

