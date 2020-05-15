William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,604. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

