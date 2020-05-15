William Blair Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHCG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

LHCG traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.74. 10,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

