Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 3.0% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,668. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

