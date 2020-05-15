WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $1.42 on Major Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $20,081.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00014994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

