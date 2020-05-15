Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.