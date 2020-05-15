Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.94.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.50. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -116.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

