Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WIX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Shares of WIX opened at $190.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

