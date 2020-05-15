Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wedbush

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.94.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $12.19 on Friday, reaching $201.78. 2,854,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -116.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $204.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

