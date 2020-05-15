Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $205.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $190.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $189.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,513,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,892,000 after acquiring an additional 849,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 852,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 766,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

