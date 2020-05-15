Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $220.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Shares of WIX opened at $189.59 on Friday. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $189.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

