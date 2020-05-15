Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.78. 2,886,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

