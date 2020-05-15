Wix.Com’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $209.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wix.Com by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $25,441,000. Garelick Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $5,703,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wix.Com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,472,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wix.Com by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,892,000 after purchasing an additional 849,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

