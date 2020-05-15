Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 3,325 at UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,325 ($43.74) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIZZ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,410 ($44.86) target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,980 ($52.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,787.73 ($49.83).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,604 ($34.25). 248,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,572.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,531.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54).

In other news, insider Barry Eccleston purchased 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Also, insider Simon Patrick Duffy purchased 416 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,127 ($27.98) per share, with a total value of £8,848.32 ($11,639.46).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

