Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,343,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Wolverine World Wide worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WWW opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

