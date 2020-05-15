Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,538,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $140,483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.