World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

INT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE INT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 293,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,684. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 304,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,078,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $8,362,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 48.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 484,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

