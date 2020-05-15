WPP TOKEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $105.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $20,041.06 and $105.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.03475947 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002051 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

